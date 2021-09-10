Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Meet Quinter Mercy, the beautiful lady who tied the knot with Coca-Cola Africa Managing Director, Daryl Wilson, in a lavish wedding that cost Sh 15 Million in 2017.

Mercy has been attacking her ex-husband through social media after he proposed to a young Kenyan beauty queen identified as Phidelia Mutunga.

She wants him deported for allegedly taking advantage of young girls.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.