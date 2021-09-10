Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, September 10, 2021 – Meet Quinter Mercy, the beautiful lady who tied the knot with Coca-Cola Africa Managing Director, Daryl Wilson, in a lavish wedding that cost Sh 15 Million in 2017.
Mercy has been attacking her ex-husband through social media after he proposed to a young Kenyan beauty queen identified as Phidelia Mutunga.
She wants him deported for allegedly taking advantage of young girls.
See her photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>