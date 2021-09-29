Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – Renowned TV host, Miss Tamima, hosted a lady called Grace Makosi on the ‘Real Talk’ Show aired on Switch TV, where she opened up on her private life and confessed that she uses toys to satisfy her needs.

Grace said that she has had several heartbreaks that forced her to stop dating.

She said a toy is better since she does not have to worry about infidelity issues.

She added that all men cheat and that’s why she is not planning to date anytime soon.

According to her, being single is the best thing that happened to her.

Here’s a video of Grace boldly revealing that she is addicted to toys during the live talk show.

See her photos below.

