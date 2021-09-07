Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Ann Ongoro is a fast-rising actress who is best known for hilarious skits that she posts online.

Apart from her amazing skits that will soon pay off if she continues with the same zeal, men have fallen in love with her delicious ‘nyash’.

If we were to list the well-endowed actresses in Kenya, Ann would top the list.

Should she dump acting and become a socialite?

See how she is blessed from behind in the photos below.

