Saturday, 25 September 2021 – Wealthy Guinean singer and actor, Grand P, is living his life to the fullest even though he was born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his physical stature.

Grand P is best known for his publicized relationship with Ivorian plus-size model Eudoxie Yao.

The voluptuous model treats the dwarf musician like a king, thanks to his deep pockets and is never ashamed to flaunt their love on social media.

The celebrity couple has stunned Netizens with their latest romantic stunts.

In the trending photos and video, the dwarf musician is seen being carried by his plus-size girlfriend like a toddler.

Check this out.

