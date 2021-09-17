Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client is currently looking to hire a Personal Assistant.
Responsibilities
- Coordinate and schedule calendar appointments
- Manage all incoming and outgoing communications
- Manage invoicing
- Monitor socials media activities
- Prepare quotations
- Send proposal forms and requirements
- Update receipt numbers after every transaction
- Scan and save documents, receipts etc.
- File documents in respective files
- Responding to Emails & Calls
- Respond to emails/ calls received
- Do emails for reminders and follow ups
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.
- At least 6 months to 1 year of experience as a Personal Assistant or Admin Assistant
- Ability to handle multiple tasks while staying organized.
- Should have knowledge and efficiency in Social Media.
- Certificate in Office Management– added advantage
- Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and packages
- Telephone efficiency and very well spoken
How to Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>