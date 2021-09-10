Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client is currently looking to hire a Personal Assistant.

Responsibilities

  • Coordinate and schedule calendar appointments
  • Manage all incoming and outgoing communications
  • Manage invoicing
  • Monitor socials media activities
  • Prepare quotations
  • Send proposal forms and requirements
  • Update receipt numbers after every transaction
  • Scan and save documents, receipts etc.
  • File documents in respective files
  • Responding to Emails & Calls
  • Respond to emails/ calls received
  • Do emails for reminders and follow ups

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.
  • At least 6 months to 1 year of experience as a Personal Assistant or Admin Assistant
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks while staying organized.
  • Should have knowledge and efficiency in Social Media.
  • Certificate in Office Management– added advantage
  • Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and packages
  • Telephone efficiency and very well spoken

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply