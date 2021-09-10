Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client is currently looking to hire a Personal Assistant.

Responsibilities

Coordinate and schedule calendar appointments

Manage all incoming and outgoing communications

Manage invoicing

Monitor socials media activities

Prepare quotations

Send proposal forms and requirements

Update receipt numbers after every transaction

Scan and save documents, receipts etc.

File documents in respective files

Responding to Emails & Calls

Respond to emails/ calls received

Do emails for reminders and follow ups

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

At least 6 months to 1 year of experience as a Personal Assistant or Admin Assistant

Ability to handle multiple tasks while staying organized.

Should have knowledge and efficiency in Social Media.

Certificate in Office Management– added advantage

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and packages

Telephone efficiency and very well spoken

How to Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke