Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – A petrol station attendant has excited Netizens after he was captured in a viral video entertaining motorists.

The jovial man was unleashing energetic dance moves like a professional dancer while attending to motorists.

Netizens showered praises to him for being passionate about his work and urged his employer to appreciate his efforts.

When you love your job, there’s no single day that you will get bored at work.

Watch the viral video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.