Monday, 13 September 2021 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, has urged Kenyans to stop condemning Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church after his girlfriend, Judy Mutave, spilled beans on their illicit affair.

Speaking to congregants at Neno Evangelism Church on Sunday, Ng’ang’a said that Muriiithi’s girlfriend, Judy, is too hot to resist.

“Nilikaona kamejirembesha sana ( I saw her she is very beautiful).

“Sometimes it’s good to pray for pastors not to fall into temptations,” Ng’ang’a said and left his congregants in stitches.

The flamboyant man of God, who is a close friend of Bishop David Muriithi, further said that Judy might have been sent by the devil to tempt the House of Grace Bishop.

The devil reportedly succeeded in using Judy’s alluring beauty to make Bishop Muriithi deviate from the ways of the Lord.

Watch the hilarious video of Pastor Ng’ang’a defending Bishop Muriithi.

