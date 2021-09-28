Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, is a man on a mission going by his recent political forays in the Mt Kenya region.

The Mt Kenya region has over 6 million registered voters and political pundits have been predicting that it is this region that will determine who becomes the fifth President of Kenya in 2022.

Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the two front runners for the top seat and all have been camping in the vote-rich region to endear themselves to the masses.

Over the weekend, Raila held mammoth rallies in Nanyuki, Naromoru, Endarasha, Karatina, Makutano, Kenol, Witethie, and Kenol.

The rallies caused a panic in Deputy President William Ruto’s camp that has been bragging that the region is solidly behind the DP.

To add salt to injury, on Tuesday, Raila Odinga met 13 Mt Kenya billionaires and opinion shapers at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi, where he announced how he will uplift Mt Kenya residents when he becomes the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces next year.

Here are photos of Raila Odinga meeting with Mt Kenya leaders at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

