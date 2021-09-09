Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – A renowned businessman based in Ruiru disappeared under mysterious circumstances three days ago.

The missing man identified as Kennedy Waweru went missing on Monday night after hiring a taxi from Ruiru to his house in Syokimau.

The father of three was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey cap, a pair of jeans and sneakers.

His wife Mercy said she last talked to him on Monday around 8 pm.

Earlier in the day, Mercy said, she and her husband had called and texted as usual.

A Bolt receipt in his email showed he had been picked up at 8.23 pm in Ruiru and dropped along Nairobi-Embu highway.

The matter has been reported at Juja Police Station as investigations continue.

Here are photos of the missing businessman.

