Thursday, September 9, 2021 – A renowned businessman based in Ruiru disappeared under mysterious circumstances three days ago.
The missing man identified as Kennedy Waweru went missing on Monday night after hiring a taxi from Ruiru to his house in Syokimau.
The father of three was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey cap, a pair of jeans and sneakers.
His wife Mercy said she last talked to him on Monday around 8 pm.
Earlier in the day, Mercy said, she and her husband had called and texted as usual.
A Bolt receipt in his email showed he had been picked up at 8.23 pm in Ruiru and dropped along Nairobi-Embu highway.
The matter has been reported at Juja Police Station as investigations continue.
Here are photos of the missing businessman.
