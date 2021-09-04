Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Anti-riot police officers were spotted outside Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence yesterday causing jitters among his allies.

Ruto’s team revealed that they spotted the anti-riot police hovering outside as the DP was meeting with youth leaders from Nairobi County.

Those who were outside the DP’s Karen residence fled after they saw the anti-riot police, who are infamous for dispersing gatherings rather violently and in short order.

Confirming the incident, Ruto’s Spokesman Emanuel Talam stated that indeed they had spotted the anti-riot police and he termed their presence as an ‘intimidation tactic’ by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.

He questioned why the police would be deployed near Ruto’s residence as he met with youth leaders from Nairobi County, just as he has been doing with various groups from across the country.

However, police spokesperson Bruno Shioso dismissed the claims that the riot police were deployed to intimidate allies of the Deputy President who were meeting at his Karen residence.

“It’s our business to maintain security and we patrol each and every corner of this city to make sure that security is tight,” the Police spokesperson stated.

The incident comes amid back and forth over downgraded security for the DP which has caused an uproar among his supporters.

