Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has attacked a section of political leaders who have been claiming that Deputy President William Ruto is not popular in the Mt Kenya region.

A section of leaders allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta led by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, and Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has been going in radio and TV interviews claiming that Ruto is not popular in the vote-rich region and his support is built on quicksand.

But in an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Waiguru said it is only a fool who doesn’t know that the Deputy President is the most popular presidential candidate in Mt Kenya and his popularity is rising every day.

“Only a foolish politician will pretend that William Ruto is unpopular in Mt. Kenya.

“That’s why I said that I am keenly listening to my people in Kirinyaga before making the next move, lest my political career comes to an abrupt end,” Waiguru said.

