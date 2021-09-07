Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, almost sold the house that he was gifted by a wellwisher in Joska to a woman who posed as a buyer.

In a prank video posted on a Youtube channel, a prankster meets Omosh in the company of the woman who was posing as a buyer for negotiations.

Omosh was reluctant to sell the house at first, saying it was a gift from Kenyans and he cannot sell it.

“I cannot sell my house. It was a present from Kenyans. I cannot sell,” he said.

He then changed the tune and demanded Sh 17 Million from the woman.

After negotiations, he agreed to take Sh 15 Million.

However, he didn’t know that he was being pranked.

“Give it to me, I give you. It is me and you. It is a beautiful, wonderful house. Even when you get in it is awesome. The house is mine,” he is heard saying in the video.

When the house was being handed to him officially a few months ago, he promised Jalang’o that will not sell it.

Jalang’o had expressed fears that Omosh might sell the house and squander the money on alcohol.

If the prank video is anything to go by, then Jalango’s prophecy might soon come true.

Watch how the disgraced actor was pranked.

