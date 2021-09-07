Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – A viral video of an Uber driver bragging how he has been chewing someone’s wife has surfaced online.

The video was recorded by a client who boarded his taxi and engaged him in a conversation along the way.

In the trending video, the shameless Uber driver is heard bragging how he sneaks into the married woman’s house in the absence of her husband to chew her goodies.

He alleges that the woman’s husband is a drunkard and camps in bars on most weekends, thus allowing him to enjoy the forbidden fruit in peace.

The cheating woman even cooks for the Uber driver a delicious meal and then serves him her ‘goodies’ in their matrimonial bed.

Here’s the viral video.

