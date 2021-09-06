Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021– A man was drugged by an unidentified lady in one of the clubs in Nairobi and robbed clean.

CCTV footage shared online shows the victim, who appears to be in his fifties, enjoying drinks with the beautiful lady, who was dressed to kill in a short dress and heels.

The man had invited the strange lady to his table for drinks after she lured him with her beauty, not knowing that she had evil plans.

The cunning lady suspected to be part of a notorious gang that drug men in clubs was waiting for the perfect moment to strike and execute her mission.

When the victim went to the loo, she removed stupefying drugs that she had hidden in her clothes and spiked his drink.

He came back from the loo and continued gulping his drink, not knowing that it had been spiked.

The merciless lady robbed the victim of his phone and money and emptied his bank account through mobile banking.

Watch the footage.

