Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to hire an Office Administrator.

Responsibilities

Coordinate and schedule calendar appointments

Manage all incoming and outgoing communication

Data entry as directed

Make payment of monthly utilities and statutory deductions.

General office management such as keeping stock of office supplies and place orders when necessary.

Maintaining optimal level of stock at all time by constantly evaluating produce count by taking a strategic approach to ensure prompt reporting to ensure replenishing so that both overstocking and running out of stock are avoided.

Maintaining an accurate inventory of stocks and consolidate this into regular reports and presented to the Director.

Prepare quotations, making and raising of cash sales and invoices

Prepare statistical daily, weekly and monthly reports.

Aligning orders and stock on a daily basis

Coordination of merchandisers

Monitor, maintain & manage social media activities

Recommend ways to reach a broader audience (e.g. discounts and social media ads)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

At least 2 years of experience as an Office Administrator

Ability to handle multiple tasks while staying organized.

Must be efficient in Excel, Accounting and Invoicing.

FMCG, Retail / Manufacturing background is preferred

Should have knowledge and is efficient in Social Media Management.

Knowledge of office policies and procedures.

Experience with office management tools (MS Office software and others).

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Problem-solving attitude with an eye for detail.

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke