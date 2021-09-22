Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Office Administrator

Job Summary:

The Office Administrator will coordinate office activities and operations while providing clerical and administrative support to management.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

  • Oversees the daily workflow of administrative staff, assigning responsibilities to ensure efficient administrative operations.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate office activities and functions to maintain efficiency and compliance with company policies.
  • Prepares agendas, makes travel arrangements & appointments, and maintains calendars for senior management.
  • Coordinate operational activities such as managing riders, partners and delivery jobs.
  • Answer customer queries regarding our services, products, service queries and billing.
  • Oversees telephone services, email correspondence, and mail distribution.
  • Maintains office supplies inventory.
  • Maintains records, documentation, and files, particularly more complex or sensitive files such as employee files.
  • Prepare and submit weekly attendance and time keeping records for all company employees.
  • Manage emails, letters, packages, phone calls and other forms of correspondence
  • Support bookkeeping and budgeting procedures for the company
  • Create and update databases and records for financial information, personnel and other data
  • Track and replace office supplies as necessary to avoid interruptions in standard front office procedures
  • Submit reports and prepare proposals and presentations as needed
  • Assist colleagues whenever there is an opportunity to do so
  • Control the office supplies state and make sure it is in accordance with office needs
  • Supervise cleaning crew and cleanliness of office space
  • Create and present reports for senior managers.
  • Coordinate and participate in office space planning, maintenance and renovations when necessary.
  • Performs other related duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Required Skills/Abilities:

  • Previous working experience of at least 2 (two) years as an Office Administrator in a logistics company.
  • Outstanding abilities to communicate in person, in writing and over the phone.
  • Excellent organizational, interpersonal skills and attention to detail.
  • Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
  • Strong supervisory, management and leadership skills.
  • Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.
  • Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.
  • Basic understanding of how to operate standard business equipment.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software such as ERP/CRM.
  • Familiarity with common procedures and basic account principles used in the office

Education and Experience:

  • High school diploma or equivalent required; Associate’s degree in office administration or related field preferred.
  • At least two years of administrative and clerical experience required.
  • MUST have worked previously in a Logistics company.

 How To Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, please send a detailed CV, cover letter and academic/professional certificates to hello@loadmoran.co.ke by latest Wednesday 24th September 2021.

