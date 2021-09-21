Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Administrator
Job Summary:
The Office Administrator will coordinate office activities and operations while providing clerical and administrative support to management.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
- Oversees the daily workflow of administrative staff, assigning responsibilities to ensure efficient administrative operations.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Coordinate office activities and functions to maintain efficiency and compliance with company policies.
- Prepares agendas, makes travel arrangements & appointments, and maintains calendars for senior management.
- Coordinate operational activities such as managing riders, partners and delivery jobs.
- Answer customer queries regarding our services, products, service queries and billing.
- Oversees telephone services, email correspondence, and mail distribution.
- Maintains office supplies inventory.
- Maintains records, documentation, and files, particularly more complex or sensitive files such as employee files.
- Prepare and submit weekly attendance and time keeping records for all company employees.
- Manage emails, letters, packages, phone calls and other forms of correspondence
- Support bookkeeping and budgeting procedures for the company
- Create and update databases and records for financial information, personnel and other data
- Track and replace office supplies as necessary to avoid interruptions in standard front office procedures
- Submit reports and prepare proposals and presentations as needed
- Assist colleagues whenever there is an opportunity to do so
- Control the office supplies state and make sure it is in accordance with office needs
- Supervise cleaning crew and cleanliness of office space
- Create and present reports for senior managers.
- Coordinate and participate in office space planning, maintenance and renovations when necessary.
- Performs other related duties that may be assigned from time to time.
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Previous working experience of at least 2 (two) years as an Office Administrator in a logistics company.
- Outstanding abilities to communicate in person, in writing and over the phone.
- Excellent organizational, interpersonal skills and attention to detail.
- Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.
- Strong supervisory, management and leadership skills.
- Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.
- Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.
- Basic understanding of how to operate standard business equipment.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software such as ERP/CRM.
- Familiarity with common procedures and basic account principles used in the office
Education and Experience:
- High school diploma or equivalent required; Associate’s degree in office administration or related field preferred.
- At least two years of administrative and clerical experience required.
- MUST have worked previously in a Logistics company.
How To Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, please send a detailed CV, cover letter and academic/professional certificates to hello@loadmoran.co.ke by latest Wednesday 24th September 2021.
