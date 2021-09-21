Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Administrator

Job Summary:

The Office Administrator will coordinate office activities and operations while providing clerical and administrative support to management.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Oversees the daily workflow of administrative staff, assigning responsibilities to ensure efficient administrative operations.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Coordinate office activities and functions to maintain efficiency and compliance with company policies.

Prepares agendas, makes travel arrangements & appointments, and maintains calendars for senior management.

Coordinate operational activities such as managing riders, partners and delivery jobs.

Answer customer queries regarding our services, products, service queries and billing.

Oversees telephone services, email correspondence, and mail distribution.

Maintains office supplies inventory.

Maintains records, documentation, and files, particularly more complex or sensitive files such as employee files.

Prepare and submit weekly attendance and time keeping records for all company employees.

Manage emails, letters, packages, phone calls and other forms of correspondence

Support bookkeeping and budgeting procedures for the company

Create and update databases and records for financial information, personnel and other data

Track and replace office supplies as necessary to avoid interruptions in standard front office procedures

Submit reports and prepare proposals and presentations as needed

Assist colleagues whenever there is an opportunity to do so

Control the office supplies state and make sure it is in accordance with office needs

Supervise cleaning crew and cleanliness of office space

Create and present reports for senior managers.

Coordinate and participate in office space planning, maintenance and renovations when necessary.

Performs other related duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Previous working experience of at least 2 (two) years as an Office Administrator in a logistics company.

Outstanding abilities to communicate in person, in writing and over the phone.

Excellent organizational, interpersonal skills and attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Strong supervisory, management and leadership skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.

Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.

Basic understanding of how to operate standard business equipment.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software such as ERP/CRM.

Familiarity with common procedures and basic account principles used in the office

Education and Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent required; Associate’s degree in office administration or related field preferred.

At least two years of administrative and clerical experience required.

MUST have worked previously in a Logistics company.

How To Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, please send a detailed CV, cover letter and academic/professional certificates to hello@loadmoran.co.ke by latest Wednesday 24th September 2021.