Office Administrative Assistant III (Personal Secretary)

CASB 8 (CASB 35/8/2021 )– 1

Basic Salary: Kshs. 42,970

House Allowance: Kshs. 16,500

Other Allowance: Kshs. 6,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form;

Typing from drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines;

Processing data;

Management of e-office;

Safeguarding office records, documents and equipment;

Handling telephone calls and appointments;

Operating office equipment;

Management of office protocol; and

Managing office petty

Requirements for Appointment

A Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council or relevant qualifications from a recognized institution;

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, (KCSE) mean Grade C- (Minus) with at least C (Plain) in English language; and

A certificate in computer applications from a recognized

Meets chapter six of the constitution of Kenya.

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER