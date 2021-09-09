Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Administrative Assistant II (Executive Secretary)

CASB 7 (CASB 34/8/2021) – 1

Basic Salary: Kshs. 49,000

House Allowance: Kshs, 18,000

Other Allowance: Kshs, 8,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing it in typewritten form

Typing form drafts, manuscripts or recording from dictation machines

Processing data

Management of e-office

Ensuring security of office records; documents and equipment; including classified materials

Preparing responses to simple routine correspondence

Management of office protocol; managing of office petty cash; handling telephone calls and appointments

Operating office equipment Requirement for Appointment

A Higher Diploma, in Secretarial Studies or a Higher Diploma in Business and Office Management or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Secretarial Studies or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

OR

The following qualifications from Kenya National Examination Council ( KNEC

) shorthand III (90 w.p.m), typewriting III (40 w.p.m)/ Computerized Document Processing III, Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III, Business English III /Communications II Office Practice II, Commerce II, Secretarial Duties II;

Certificate in computer applications from a recognised institution;

Secretarial Management Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from a recognised institution will be an added advantage;

minimum of three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

Demonstrated merit and ability in work performance;

Meet with the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya,

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER