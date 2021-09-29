Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has today issued a statement threatening to punish party members who are opening offices in different parts of the country without consulting the Orange House in Nairobi.

In a meeting attended by ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, the Orange party sounded a warning to those members, saying they will be disciplined harshly for contravening party rules.

This message is directed to ODM presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjingi who has been launching new ODM offices in different parts of the country.

Wanjigi, who is the man who has been funding ODM activities in the country, is challenging Raila Odinga for the ODM Presidential ticket and he is now a marked man going by the statement issued by the ODM top brass.

Other leaders who attended the Wednesday meeting were Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Suna East legislator Junet Mohammed, Ugunja legislator Opiyo Wandanyi, Minority Leader John Mbadi, ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna and ODM treasurer, Timothy Bosire.

The Kenyan DAILY POST