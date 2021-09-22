Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Billionaire businessman cum politician, Jimi Wanjigi, may just be wasting his time chasing the wind in the name of the ODM presidential ticket.

This is after it emerged that he will never get the ticket to fly the ODM flag in the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna explained why Jimi Wanjigi may not be the party’s flagbearer in the 2022 General Election.

According to Sifuna, Wanjigi is yet to make his application for the party’s ticket.

“First of all, he has not presented himself for the presidential ticket. Jimi Wanjigi is not a candidate for the party’s presidential ticket,” Sifuna stated.

He further stated that the party had closed the application process for the presidential ticket.

“When we opened the process, there were only two applicants, and they are known,” Sifuna stated.

However, the Secretary-General noted that the presidential aspirant requested to have the party reopen the application process.

“He has made a request that I will submit to the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the next two weeks to have the process reopened so that he can apply,” he stated.

In what is seen as a jibe at the businessman’s aspiration, the party official stated that he was skeptical of Wanjigi’s intention for the party.

“His intention is not to support the party. He has ulterior intentions that he will tell us about when the time is right,” Sifuna stated.

Wanjigi is trying to wrestle Raila Odinga for an ODM ticket to face Deputy President William Ruto and others at the ballot come 2022.

