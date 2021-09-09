Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has urged Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to stop associating himself with the Luhya community because he is a Kalenjin.

Speaking on Tuesday at Chungwa House, Nairobi, Makadara MP, George Aladwa, said Sakaja’s middle name is Kosgei but he has been hiding it to confuse the Nairobi electorate.

Aladwa, who is also Nairobi’s ODM chairman, said Sakaja is a Sabaot, a Kalenjin community subtribe that lives in Mt Elgon.

It is not clear whether National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) will summon Aladwa since his statement is inciting.

Sakaja has already declared that he will support Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s presidential bid in 2022 since he is a Luhya like him.

He also said he will contest for the Nairobi governor‘s seat during the 2022 General Election.

Here is the video of Aladwa inciting Nairobians against voting for Sakaja.

The Kenyan DAILY POST