Friday, September 3, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has outlined the governing strategy that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will use once he becomes the President of the Republic of Kenya in 2022.

In a tweet on Friday, Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma said Raila has no intention to capture the state when he becomes the 5th president of the Republic of Kenya.

Instead, Kaluma said Raila, 76, will lead and achieve his legacy like late South African leader, Nelson Mandela.

“At his age, Raila Odinga won’t capture the State when he becomes president. He will lead, achieve the best for Kenya and leave a legacy of a patriot,” Kaluma said.

He also said Raila Odinga is already rich and old and he will not concentrate on amassing wealth like his predecessors.

“He has no need to build a bigger empire and no need to amass wealth. His only desire is to show that it can be done,” Kaluma said.

