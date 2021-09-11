Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party MP has castigated Deputy President William Ruto over his comments on the ongoing skirmishes in Laikipia County.

So far, 10 people have been killed, and on Friday, Ruto accused security agencies of laxity in dealing with the skirmishes which are in Ol Moran, Sapili, and Ol Ngarua sub-counties.

Speaking on Saturday, Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, attacked DP Ruto over his utterances, saying it is wrong for the second in command to keep on attacking security agencies.

“We understand that there are challenges of security all over the country but those challenges can be addressed when we all come together.

“We don’t expect that when there are security challenges such as those in Laikipia for a government official as high as a Deputy President to go lamenting on National Television and castigating the National Police Service.

“That is the height of irresponsibility,” Wandayi said.

He further called on Ruto to resign if he is not sure about what the government is doing.

The legislator said that it is very surprising that a Deputy President who is a member of the National Security Council can go to such an extent, yet he is supposed to be advising the government on security issues.

“The best thing you should have done is to take off and go home but since you have got no courage of doing so then we can force you to go home.

“Don’t think it’s very difficult for us to do it. You sit in the Security Council with the President, Director of National Intelligence and with everyone who sits there and then you go out and castigate the very agency you are supposed to advise,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST