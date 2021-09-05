Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, on Saturday, alleged that she is being hunted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after she stated her political stand following the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Immediately after the Court of Appeal stopped the BBI reggae, Waiguru was among Mt Kenya leaders who started distancing themselves with the reggae and urged their constituents to move on by looking for other options.

Waiguru, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said since the day she said that she has been summoned by EACC.

“Last time I said on BBI let me keep quiet a bit. Immediately, EACC raided my office. Recently I said I am introspecting on the political way forward, and again immediately I got EACC summons complete with all the subtle threatening inflexibilities,” Waiguru said.

However, in response, nominated MP, Dr. Oburu Odinga, told Waiguru to shut up and urged her to consider the democratic space President Uhuru Kenyatta has given to Kenyans especially Kirinyaga people.

Oburu, who is Raila Odinga’s elder brother, also dared Waiguru to publicly disown BBI if she felt the document was bad.

“Kenya is a democratic nation, HE Uhuru has done more good to kirinyaga people and they can testify. Having an otherwise feeling is acceptable.

“If BBI is wrong just disown and no one will question you. Otherwise, your political tomorrow can be terminated completely with one click,” Oburu wrote on Facebook

