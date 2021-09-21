Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, appeared in an interview on Citizen TV Tuesday, where he shed light on the existence of the infamous ‘deep state’.

‘Deep state’ is a group of powerful politicians and businessmen who allegedly decide who will become the President of Kenya.

Though Deputy President William Ruto and his Tangatanga soldiers have been downplaying the existence of the group, Kimemia, who served as Head of Public Service during the regime of former President Mwai Kibaki, said the group exists and it decides on who becomes President of Kenya.

“Of course the state exists but I can assure you it could be deeper than deep.

“If you have two candidates at the rate of 50:50 and the deep state backs one, you can be sure that one will win.

“But the candidate must be credible and electable,” Kimemia said.

This is good news to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga since he is being supported by the ‘deep state’ to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST