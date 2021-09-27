Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 September 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, sparked reactions on social media after Kenyans spotted his tiny TV.

Raila had posted a photo celebrating following Arsenal’s impressive win and nosy Kenyans on Twitter concentrated on his television set.

Netizens expected a prominent leader like him to have a very huge TV set but it seems ‘Baba’ loves simplicity.

Others praised him for being a simple man.

Here’s the photo and some of the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.