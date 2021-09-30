Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – The High Court sitting in Nairobi has granted Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, 45 days to file a response in a petition seeking to stop the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The court asked Magoha to provide adequate information that will help it in the determination of the matter within the stipulated timeline.

CS Magoha, through lawyer Phillip Murgor, had asked the court to grant him 60 days to file a response in the petition by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

“My client seeks 60 days to put in a detailed response. The programme has been going on for three years and the order sought is to stop it,” Murgor appealed.

Murgor added that if the court makes a decision without allowing the CS table material that proves he did not violate the constitution, it shall be an unjust ruling.

In his argument, the defendant claimed that the time will also be helpful to the court because the main petition filed by a parent, Esther Ang’awa, had a total of 1700 pages.

Justice Antony Mrima, however, said the 45 days granted should be sufficient for the petitioner to comfortably read through Ang’awa’s petition, and give an encyclopedic response.

In the main petition, lawyer Esther Ang’awa, through Havi, wants the court to bar the government from further implementation of the CBC system of education which has raised chaos by causing confusion in the education sector.

