Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – A pretty Kenyan lady is getting her hands dirty while her agemates are busy camping in high-end hotels looking for sponsors.
She is an avid farmer with a passion for livestock rearing and vegetable farming.
The hardworking lady has a farm in Rift Valley where she is involved in agribusiness.
Young ladies should see these photos and get inspired.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>