Tuesday, September 07, 2021 – Former Classic FM radio presenter Nick Odhiambo rubbed his fans the wrong way a few years back after he took a dig at Kisumu ladies.

The famous presenter, through a controversial Facebook post, likened girls from Kisumu to charcoal.

He posted: “Chilling in club signature kisumu, na si wasichana hapa ni weusi, hii ni club ama duka ya makaa!”

However, Kisumu ladies are very beautiful, contrary to Nick Odhiambo’s insensitive remarks.

Here are photos taken at Black Pearl Lounge, one of the most popular joints in Kisumu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.