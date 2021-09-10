Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – CNN journalist, Larry Madowo, was overcome with grief while paying tribute to his grandmother, Fransesca Madowo, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications last month.

He shared a video addressing mourners who had gathered to pay their last respects at the funeral in Siaya County.

While addressing mourners in fluent Luo, the seasoned TV journalist said he shared a close relationship with his grandmother.

“You’ve heard that I am always called Omondi, only my grandmother used to refer to me as Omondi. She was so close to my heart.

“Whenever I visited her, she would scold me for not greeting her back when she waved at me as I was presenting on TV.

“She thought that I was able to see her and that I could wave back,” Larry narrated amid sobs.

He revealed that his late grandmother single-handedly took care of him and his other cousins who had lost their parents.

He termed his grandmother’s burial as the saddest day of his adult life.

Here’s the emotional video.

