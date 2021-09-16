Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta over the removal of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from parliamentary committees last year.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Muturi termed the ouster of Ruto‘s allies as dictatorial and undemocratic.

“A party should write to the member and notify the speaker, then give the members a chance to defend themselves.

“You don’t just wake up and say ‘we are throwing you out. You are out in the cold.’ That is a dictatorship.” Muturi said.

Muturi said the purge for failure to toe the party line affected discharge of legislative mandate and infringed on the right of members to fair treatment.

“In Kenya, we want political parties but we don’t quite believe in them.

“We believe so much in coercion and dictatorship. We don’t have proper, functioning political parties where members are freely allowed to express themselves,” he said.

The purge started last year when Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was ousted as deputy speaker and replaced by Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar.

Then it came to Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru) who were replaced by Senators Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot) and Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) as Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

However, Kang’ata was later kicked out and replaced by Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

In the National Assembly, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale was ousted as the Majority Leader and replaced by his Kipipiri counterpart, Amos Kimunya.

The infamous Jubilee purge also saw several lawmakers removed as chairpersons of parliamentary committees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST