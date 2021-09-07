Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – A middle-aged man who was disguised as a cop was almost lynched in River Road, Nairobi.

The fake cop was moving around busy streets in downtown Nairobi harassing innocent Kenyans and demanding bribes from passers-by, who were not wearing masks properly.

However, his proverbial forty days reached after members of the public became suspicious of his activities.

When they interrogated him, they discovered that he was an imposter.

He is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from the irate mob by other cops who were patrolling the area.

The cops whisked him away in a motorbike after firing in the air to scare the rowdy mob and fled from the scene before things turned ugly.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.