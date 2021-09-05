Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 September 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirichi and her husband Peter Ngirichi have sparked reactions on social media after they threw a lavish birthday party for their daughter Tanya.

Tanya, who turned 21 years old on Saturday, was gifted a swanky Mercedes Benz during the colourful birthday party that was attended by friends and family members.

The vocal Woman Rep shared the photos on social media and captioned them, ”Tanya my daughter, you are a blessing in our lives. You make me proud as a mother.

“You are our pride. Happy birthday,”

Netizens camped on her timeline and wondered why she didn’t dish out a wheelbarrow to her daughter, the same way she has been doing to other youths in the country.

“Nilifikiria mtapatia wheelbarrow zenye mnapea watoto wa maskini…Pumbavu nyinyi!!” a social media user commented.

“Watoto wao ni Benz lakini sisi wanyonge tunapatiwa wheelbarrow,” another one added.

Here are photos of the lavish birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.