Thursday, 30 September 2021 – Coast-based singer, Nyota Ndogo, is a happy woman after she reunited with her aging Danish husband, Henning Nielsen.

The singer shared the good news on her Instagram page and posted photos receiving him.

Her captioned read, “Ngasema ngamiss ngablack ngake. Ngajileta mwenyewe.

“Love is something else usicheze na love.”

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with congratulatory messages after sharing the good news.

The Watu na Viatu hitmaker has been grumbling on social media since April when her husband left her.

He cut communication and blocked her after she tried an April fool’s day prank on him that backfired.

Here are the photos that she shared.

