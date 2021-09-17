Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 September 2021 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a, has for the first time opened up about his troubled family while speaking during a service at his Neno Evangelism Centre Church.

Ng’ang’a was preaching about generational curse when he disclosed that his two brothers are gay.

He said that his brothers were born straight and even got married but they divorced their wives and eloped with fellow men.

He further revealed that two of his younger brothers lost their wives as a result of the generational curse.

Ng’ang’a also said that he has been a victim of the generational curse since his first wife also died.

The renowned televangelist said he had to pray and fast to break the generational curse that had befallen his family.

“I am the fifth born in my family. My two brothers left their wives, went and got married to other men.

“Two of my younger brothers, their wives died.

“My first wife died as well and I got married again,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.