Sunday, 05 September 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto was forced to scamper for safety after he was accosted by rowdy youths in Nyeri on his way to Kieni for a church service at Mbiriri Full Gospel Church.

The youths chanted pro-Uhuru slogans and called Ruto a thief as they pelted his entourage with stones.

“Mwizi Mwizi,” (thief thief),” the youths chanted and attempted to block the road, forcing Ruto’s security team to whisk him away.

Tanga Tanga MPs, led by vocal Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua, who had accompanied Ruto to the church event, also scampered for safety during the melee.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.