Monday, September 27, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has emotionally recounted how some of his closest political allies have abandoned him and his family at their hour of need.

Speaking during the burial of his nephew Gerald Kiunjuri, Kiunjuri expressed his disbelief and disappointment as two of his longtime political allies did not show up to condole him.

The TSP boss specifically named Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru as two politicians he had helped build their careers – but who have avoided associating with him.

“Today two people surprised me, Senator John Kinyua, who I put in my vehicle in 2013 taking him all round in Laikipia.

“He was broke and my wife fed him for three months, yet up to now not even a message of condolences has he sent to me and my family. Not even a WhatsApp message.”

“Laikipia West MP Mariru also has not sent me any condolence not or anything of the sort.

“All I want to say before the church is that I have never wronged either of the two and whatever I have said about the two is the only thing I will ever say about them and may God redeem them,” he added.

Kiunjuri also noted that he was the one who funded them when they had no funds for the campaign.

The former CS also explained how he helped the Senator and MP get their elective posts, citing that both were initially eyeing for the same seat.

“During the past election period I called both of them for a six-hour meeting explaining to them that if they went for the same position, they would lose so I advised one to vie for the senatorial position and the other to vie for the MP post,” Kiunjuri claimed.

The former CS’s 29-year old nephew is reported to have taken his life while facing mental health challenges.

