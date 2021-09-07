Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s immediate ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, is tired of being trolled after confirming her affair with Juliani.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Machakos County First Lady wondered why Kenyans are full of hatred for people they don’t know and wishing them the worst.

“Why are Kenyans on social media so abusive and full of hatred for people they don’t even know? Always wishing them the worst,” Lillian posed.

Her post comes days after she confirmed that she is dating Juliani after breaking up with Governor Mutua.

Lillian posted a romantic photo with Juliani last Friday and urged those criticizing her relationship with the former Ukoo Flani rapper to respect her decision.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.