Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to pick Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate, saying the 2022 political game will be over.

Raila, 76, is planning to vie for the presidency but he is yet to officially announce his 2022 Presidential bid.

Commenting on his Twitter on Wednesday, Mutahi, who is currently working at Presidential Delivery Unit at Statehouse, said Raila Odinga will not work hard in 2022 if he picks Karua as his running mate

Mutahi‘s comment came two days after Karua was picked as interim Mt Kenya spokesperson, where she will be in charge of negotiating the needs of Mt Kenya residents at the national table.

Calling Raila and Karua ticket as ‘RARUA’, Mutahi said the tag team will be unbeatable in 2022.

“At this RATE, Raila will have to WORK very hard NOT to become President.

“Especially if he runs with ‘happy birthday’ Martha Karua.

“This #rarua TICKET is the ONE. Think ABOUT it!” Mutahi wrote on his social media page.

