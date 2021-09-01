Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has spelled doom for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022, saying he may pay the ultimate price like late former Minister Bruce Mackenzie.

McKenzie immigrated to Kenya as a farmer in 1946 and ended up being a Minister in the Mzee Jomo Kenyatta‘s government.

During the Entebbe raid in 1976, Mackenzi who was then a Minister persuaded Mzee Jomo Kenyatta to allow the Mossad (Israel’s Intelligence Agency) to gather intelligence before the operation and permit the Israeli Air force access to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the resultant raid, forty-five Ugandan soldiers and three hostages were killed and 30 planes of the Ugandan Air Force were destroyed by the Israeli Forces.

Late Uganda dictator, Idi Amin Dada, through his intelligence, learned how Mackenzie was involved in the Entebbe raid and subsequently started planning his assassination.

The sunset on Mackenzie came after his twin-engine Piper Aztec 23 plane exploded over Ngong Hills, a few minutes past 6 pm on May 25, 1978, as he flew back from a meeting with President Amin.

A bomb, it was reported, had been placed in a present from Idi Amin of Uganda as payback for Mackenzie’s role in Kenya’s assistance to the Israelis’ ending of the 1976 Entebbe hostage crisis.

Commenting on Twitter on Tuesday, Mutahi, who is a Jubilee Government apologist, said DP Ruto might meet the same fate as Mackenzie and he may be assassinated by Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

He also said the DP might be killed like freedom fighter, Kungu Karumba, who was also killed in Uganda in 1974.

“…FOR the People; DESPITE the PEOPLE…” This is HOW 2022 will ROLL. And MAYBE Museveni is the one to ASSASSINATE Ruto. Remember a Kenyan MINISTER called Mackenzi BLOWN up in his AIRCRAFT in UGANDA? Then KUNGU KARUMBA, one of the KAPENGURIA Six, was killed DOING DEALS in Uganda,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

