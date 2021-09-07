Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has lambasted Deputy President William Ruto, terming his ‘hustler narrative’ as a stupid idea that will take him nowhere.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Mutahi, who reduced himself into a primeval Jubilee Party broker after Ruto fell out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, quoted late Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, who compared hustlers to a pendulum.

Mutahi said ‘hustlers’, who are followers of DP Ruto, are unreliable since they swing like a pendulum.

Mutahi also warned other presidential candidates not to trust ‘hustlers’ because they are foolish and cannot stick with one presidential candidate.

“Vladimir Lenin compared LUMPENS (hustlers) to a PENDULUM. They SWING sides and are incorrigibly UNRELIABLE. To form a POLITICAL ALLIANCE with them is nothing but a STUPID work of political INVENTION. Or is it?” Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

