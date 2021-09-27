Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has said Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has been told by the ‘deep state’ to vie for presidency in 2022.

According to Itumbi, Mutahi, whose only record is witnessing the mass looting of Covid-19 funds by senior government officials and members of the first family, has been told to vie for the presidency using the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) ticket.

Itumbi further stated that the ‘deep state’ wants many presidential candidates in Mt Kenya to try to ‘eat into’ Deputy President William Ruto’s support base.

Mutahi is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta and by the look of things, the Head of State is pushing him to go for the top seat to complicate Ruto’s political matrix in the Mt Kenya region.

As things stand, the Mt Kenya region, which has over 6 million votes, is solidly behind Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The DP is using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party for his journey to the State House.

