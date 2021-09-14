Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Murder suspect, Jowie Irungu, risks going back to jail if the court cancels his Sh 2 million cash bail.

Jowie is out on bail after he was accused of killing Nairobi businesswoman, Monica Kimani, in a Kilimani apartment in Nairobi in 2018.

Mid this year, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) made an application seeking to cancel his bail arguing that he had violated the bail conditions issued by Justice James Wakiaga last year.

In an affidavit sworn by Chief Inspector Maxwell Otieno, the prosecution said Jowie got into a fight at club 1824 in March this year while out on bail.

“On March 7 while at 1824 Jowie assaulted Rodgers Okuta but even though the complaint was withdrawn, it is quite clear that he has proceeded to commit a similar offence or crime resulting in bodily injury of another person while out on bail,” the affidavit reads.

Otieno further says Jowie has gone against the court orders that barred him from commenting, discussing, and posting anything concerning the murder case by giving interviews on two Youtube channels.

“We pray that this honourable court affirms that Jowie’s bail stands canceled and proceeds to commit him at Industrial Area remand prison or any other remand prison,” Otieno said.

The court will deliver the ruling for the application on September 28, 2021, when it will determine whether Jowie’s bail will be canceled or not.

Jowie was charged together with former Citizen TV Presenter Jacque Maribe who is also out on bail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST