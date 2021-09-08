Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has announced that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not vie for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking when meeting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates in Nairobi on Tuesday, Murathe, who was accompanied by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, said President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have agreed that they will not contest for any seat in the 2022 presidential election.

Murathe said Jakom and Uhuru have agreed to retire together in 2022 and urged Orengo to go for the top seat instead of the Siaya Gubernatorial seat.

“Jimmy you should go for the top seat in 2022 since Uhuru and Raila Odinga are not contesting for any seat in 2022,” Murathe said.

Murathe‘s announcement is a big win for Deputy President William Ruto since Raila Odinga was the only potent presidential candidate who could have given him a run for his money in 2022.

Ruto, 54, is vying for the top seat using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Here is the video of Murathe saying Raila Odinga will not be contesting for the presidency in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST