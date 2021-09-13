Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has for the first time admitted that Deputy President William Ruto is the new Mt Kenya political kingpin.

Mt Kenya, which is turning to be a political battleground for all presidential candidates aiming for the top seat in 2022, has nearly six million voters, and according to Murathe, Ruto is in control of the mountain.

He said Ruto’s plan to climb the mountain started in 2017, where he clandestinely rigged out strong Mt Kenya leaders during the Jubilee Party nominations.

However, Murathe’s claims were dismissed by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, who said that they lost in the primaries fairly and that Ruto is being unfairly blamed for their woes.

“If they were as strong as claimed, why did they lose?

“We have had by-elections where Jubilee has lost in five places, so why do they feel that party is strong?” Gachagua, who is DP Ruto’s point man in the Mt Kenya region asked.

