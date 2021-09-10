Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and state functionaries are burning the midnight oil trying to craft a strategy of how to stop Deputy President William Ruto from vying for the presidency in 2022.

Ruto, 54, has formed a formidable campaign juggernaut that is making Uhuru and other presidential candidates panic ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to Kang’ata, Uhuru and the ‘deep state’ are planning to freeze Ruto’s bank accounts to weaken his financial muscle.

They are also planning to send a tax demand letter to the DP for his recent exposure about the wealth and the amount he makes daily.

However, Kang’ata said hustlers are not fazed by the plot, explaining that it’s likely to work in their favor since it will draw sympathy from them and that that won’t stop their mission.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono has also reacted, saying that no amount of humiliation will stop them from seeking the country’s top seat, claiming that DP Ruto has already won the hearts of Kenyans with his Hustler Narrative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST