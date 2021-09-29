Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – Popular gospel singer, Guardian Angel, is living his best life after falling in love with 51-year-old Esther Nthenya.

The youthful gospel singer received backlash when he first introduced Esther to the online community but he ignored critics and married her, despite their huge age difference.

The young man is enjoying his publicized marriage with Esther, if this latest video he posted on his Instagram page is anything to go by.

In the video that has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, Esther is seen cooking a sumptuous meal for her 31-year-old husband.

“Mummy cooking,” Guardian Angel is heard saying in the background as his wife displays her cooking skills.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.