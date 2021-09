Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed what President Uhuru Kenyatta told him about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday morning, Mudavadi said President Kenyatta is not interested in making Raila Odinga his successor in 2022.

Mudavadi said Uhuru told him that every presidential candidate will hit the ground with campaigns to convince Kenyans for their votes.

He dismissed claims that Uhuru is coercing him and Wiper Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula to endorse Raila’s presidency in 2022.

“Baada ya mkutano wa Mombasa. Rais Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta alinipigia Simu na akaniambia ya kwamba hana mamlaka ya kumfanya Raila Odinga kuwa Rais wa awamu ya tano.

“Lakini jukumu lake ni kutekeleza yale yaliyosalia kisha ang’atuke mamlakani kwa uzuri.”

“Alinisisitizia kuwa yeye hatanilazimisha mimi, Kalonzo Musyoka au Moses Wetangula kumuunga mkono Raila. Lakini kila mmoja atajiuza mwenyewe kwa wananchi,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST